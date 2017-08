Sydney veteran Jarrad McVeigh has no plans to retire this year, meaning he could soon be out the door at the SCG.

Former Sydney captain Jarrad McVeigh is keen to play on next year, even if it means leaving the AFL club for whom he has played almost 300 games.

Talks are ongoing but McVeigh, who comes off contract at the end of this season, is yet to be offered a new deal by the Swans.

"I've been in constant communication with the club all year and I'm pretty comfortable with where it sits," McVeigh told reporters on Wednesday.