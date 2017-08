Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is starting to respect the US, and "maybe" there can be an improvement in relations between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump has expressed cautious optimism about a possible improvement in relations with North Korea after months of mounting tension over its weapons programs.

"I respect the fact that he is starting to respect us," Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

"And maybe - probably not, but maybe - something positive can come about," he added, while addressing a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona.