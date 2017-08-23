UFC star Jon Jones is set to face long ban after being notified of a potential doping violation.

Jon Jones could face a lengthy suspension from mixed martial arts after the UFC light heavyweight champion was notified of his second potential violation of the sport's anti-doping policy.

Jones is widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, but his potential violation stems from a sample collected after his weigh-in July 28 for his title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.

Jones won the fight and reclaimed his 205-pound belt after sitting out the previous year for a failed doping test.

The victory appeared to be a return to glory for a long-troubled fighter who has repeatedly hindered his stellar career with misbehaviour outside the octagon.

Jones was stripped of his belt in 2015 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

He was scheduled to fight Cormier for the title in July 2016, but was pulled from the UFC 200 card for what he claimed was a failed test due to a sexual enhancement pill.

Jones hasn't yet been stripped of his title for a second time, UFC President Dana White said.