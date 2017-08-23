As Washignton imposes further North Korea-related sanctions, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has welcomed signs of restraint from Pyongyang.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is welcoming what he calls the restraint North Korea has shown recently with its nuclear weapons program, saying it could mean a path to dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

"We have had no missile launches or provocative acts on the part of North Korea since the unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council resolution," Tillerson told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope that this is the beginning of this signal that we've been looking for - that they are ready to restrain their level of tensions, they're ready to restrain their provocative acts, and that perhaps we are seeing our pathway to some time in the near future having some dialogue," Tillerson added.

It comes after Washington announced new North Korea-related sanctions, targeting Chinese and Russian firms and individuals for allegedly facilitating Pyongyang's weapons programs, which angered China.

United States should "immediately correct its mistake" of imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals to avoid damaging bilateral cooperation, a Chinese embassy spokesman said.

"China opposes unilateral sanctions out of the UN Security Council framework, especially the 'long-arm jurisdiction' over Chinese entities and individuals exercised by any country in accordance with its domestic laws," the embassy spokesman said.

"We strongly urge the US to immediately correct its mistake, so as not to impact bilateral cooperation on relevant issues."