Victoria's Minister for Family Violence Prevention Fiona Richardson has died after battling cancer. (AAP)

Victoria's Minister for Women and Family Violence Prevention, Fiona Richardson, has died following a battle with cancer.

Victoria's Minister for Women Fiona Richardson has died from cancer a day after revealing her battle with multiple tumours.

Ms Richardson, also the minister for the prevention of family violence, died aged 50 on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, she released a statement revealing she had been diagnosed with had multiple tumours.

"I intended to return to work part time next week, however my recovery is not going the way I had planned," Ms Richardson said.

The long-serving MP successfully fought cancer in 2013 and returned to parliament to become Victoria's first minister for the prevention of family violence.

She was elected to the inner seat of Northcote in 2006.

Ms Richardson announced on August 7 she was taking a leave of absence and had undergone "successful" surgery for a then-unspecified but serious illness.

Victoria's opposition leader Matthew Guy paid tribute to Ms Richardson on Twitter.

"Vale Fiona Richardson MP. The sadness at Spring Street will be immense. To her family, friends, colleagues, my thoughts, sympathy and love," he wrote.