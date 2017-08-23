Queensland Cup-winning coaching brothers Shane and Ben Walker believe the Titans present them with the right opportunity to bring their unique style to the NRL.

The pair, who won the 2015 Queensland Cup with Ipswich playing a brand of football that was labelled revolutionary, have declared they want to fill the Titans' coaching role left vacant by Monday's axing of Neil Henry.

Younger brother Shane, 39, who played 150 NRL matches with Brisbane and South Sydney in an 11-year career, believes there's no reason their possession-first philosophy couldn't translate to success in first-grade.

"The way we coach with Ipswich - basically we do two days a week - so we're more than confident if we've got a team full time ... if we've got a team where we do 30-40 hours a week with, well, anything's possible," Walker told AAP.

"We see it as a sleeping giant. People on the Gold Coast love their footy, they just need a reason now to love the team.

"We're sure that we can bring out the best in the Titans."

The Walkers are one of several potential candidates being touted for the Titans' role including Queensland coach Kevin Walters.

Despite having no NRL coaching experience, Walker says he and his brother were part of NRL organisations from the time they were 14 and cited Paul Green's transition from Queensland Cup-winning coach to NRL premiership winner with North Queensland as a blueprint.

"We had careers where we played for 11 or 12 years at NRL level," Walker said.

"We've been coached by Wayne Bennett, we had Craig Bellamy as his assistant.

"We've had success with our own team, with an organisation that was on the scrapheap themselves. They were wooden spooners and very low budget. We're no stranger to building successful organisations."

Walker is also confident their coaching style would fit with controversial Titans marquee man Jarryd Hayne.

"Across our time as coaches and also our time as owners of our own individual businesses which we've built from the ground up, we haven't encountered anyone so far that we haven't been able to get the best out of," Walker said.

"Jarryd would be no different."