Watford dumped out of League Cup by Bristol City

Goals from Freddie Hinds, Bobby Reid and Niclas Eliasson put the visitors through to the third round. Watford finished with 10 men after Jose Holebas was sent off.

Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion all overcame lower-tier opposition, as did Crystal Palace who beat Ipswich Town 2-1 to register their first goals, and first victory, under new manager Frank de Boer.

Championship side Leeds United beat fourth tier Newport County 5-1 with a hat-trick from Kemar Roofe, who had only scored three times in his previous 53 games for the club.

Other Championship sides, Fulham and Hull City, both lost to lower-tier opposition in Bristol Rovers and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

