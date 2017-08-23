The 31-year-old broke the news on Twitter, announcing that it was a “tough decision” and one he had discussed with family.

He said he “really appreciated” getting the call from England manager Gareth Southgate this week to ask him to be in the squad for upcoming matches.

“Having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

“Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

“Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful.”

He wrote that he will always be a passionate England fan. One of his “very few regrets” is not being part of a successful England tournament side, he added, and that he hopes he will see that realised “as a fan, or in any capacity”.