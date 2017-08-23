Vitamin C
* Most animals produce their own vitamin C but humans and other primates do not.
* Is found widely in fruits and vegetables, in Australia some 40 per cent comes from vegetables and 19 per cent from fruits
* Fruits containing Vitamin C include blackcurrants, guava, citrus, and kiwi fruit
* Vegetables with Vitamin C include broccoli and brussels sprouts
* The Australian bush food terminalia ferdinandiana is the richest source
* Cutting, bruising, heating and exposure to copper, iron or mildly alkaline conditions can destroy ascorbate
* It can also be leached into water during cooking
Recommended Daily Intake
Children
1-8 yr 35 mg/day
9-18 yr 40 mg/day
Adults
19-70 yr 45 mg/day
The Top Five Foods High in Vitamin C
1) Guava
2) Blackcurrant
3) Red capsicum
4) Chilli powder
5) Orange peel
(Source: National Health and Medical Research Council, Dietitians Association of Australia, Foodworks)