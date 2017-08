Liver cancer treatment developer Sirtex Medical says slowing sales growth has resulted in full-year underlying profit falling for the first time since 2010.

Liver cancer treatment developer Sirtex Medical has been dragged to a full-year $26.3 million loss by a writedown in the value of its clinical and research and development assets.

Stripping out the previously announced $90.5 million writedown, slowing sales growth has led to underlying profit falling for the first time since 2010 - dropping 20.9 per cent to $42.4 million for the 12 months to June 30.

Final dividend was unchanged at an unfranked 30 cents.