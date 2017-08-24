Gold Coast superstar Gary Ablett has been cleared to play for the Suns this weekend. (AAP)

After being named for Gold Coast's last game of the season, Gary Ablett failed to prove his fitness.

Gary Ablett could have played his last AFL game at Gold Coast, with a fitness test ruling him out of Saturday night's match against Port Adelaide.

The Suns had to name him in their lineup, but they had Thursday night training and Ablett was yet to confirm his availability.

Within a couple of hours of the teams being made public, Gold Coast confirmed that Ablett had failed the test.

Ablett has struggled with a hamstring problem over the last few weeks and last played in round 20.

Jack Bowes also failed his fitness test, so Mitch Hallahan and Brad Scheer will take their places.

There is persistent speculation that Ablett is about to leave the Suns.

While Gold Coast say he will see out the end of his contract, Ablett unsuccessfully sought a trade to Geelong last year.

Also back after two weeks out is Melbourne key forward Jack Watts, who was sent to the VFL to regain form.

Retiring stars were also named, with GWS veteran Steve Johnson to have a final run at his old Geelong home.

The Western Bulldogs have named Matthew Boyd for Friday night's match against Hawthorn.

Short of a miraculous return to the top eight, it will be the last AFL game for Boyd and captain Bob Murphy, along with Hawks greats Luke Hodge and Josh Gibson.

The Hawks also regained vice-captain Liam Shiels and named defender Harry Morrison for his senior debut.

Star youngster Ryan Burton (foot) is a significant casualty and Ricky Henderson (back) is also sidelined

Midfielder Patrick Lipinski also will play his first AFL game as the Bulldogs recalled Tom Campbell and left out Travis Cloke (soreness), Jake Stringer (hamstring) and Tory Dickson.

As Watts returns for the Demons, Brodie Grundy and Tyson Goldsack are big inclusions for Collingwood ahead of their MCG clash.

The Magpies dropped Jarryd Blair and Josh Smith, while the Demons also named Christian Salem.

Melbourne dropped Josh Wagner and Billy Stretch.

Geelong have loaded up ahead of the finals, welcoming back Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs and Brandan Parfitt for Saturday night's big home game against the Giants.

Rory Lobb joins Johnson back in the GWS side as they dropped Matt de Boer and Harry Himmelberg.

Sydney lost Dan Hannebery (hip) and Tom Papley (knee) for Saturday's match against Carlton, with Harry Cunningham and Nic Newman returning.

The Blues named Dennis Armfield for his retirement game and lost Jack Silvagni to a shoulder injury.

Jasper Pittard returns for suspended Port defender Tom Jonas.

The Suns also recalled Jarryd Lyons and Will Brodie, while the AFL season is over a game early for Jesse Lonergan, Jack Leslie and Josh Schoenfeld.

Brisbane are unchanged for Saturday's home clash against North Melbourne to decide the wooden spoon.

The injury-plagued Kangaroos made five changes - Lachie Hansen, Lindsay Thomas, Aaron Mullett and Jed Anderson were recalled and Ben McKay will make his debut.

They will come in for captain Jack Ziebell (foot), Taylor Garner (foot), Daniel Nielson (concussion), Braydon Preuss (shoulder) and Cameron Zurhaar.