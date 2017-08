Alumina's half-year profit has jumped to $US136.6 million, helped by higher prices realised by its AWAC joint venture with metals giant Alcoa.

Alumina Ltd has sharply lifted first-half net profit to $US136.6 million ($A172.7 million), from $US7.8 million a year ago, largely due to higher alumina prices realised by its AWAC joint venture with metals giant Alcoa.

The miner and metals producer expects demand for alumina and bauxite to remain strong on the back of aluminium demand growth of more than five per cent in 2017.

It declared a fully-franked interim dividend of US4.2 cents a share, up from US2.9 cents a year ago.