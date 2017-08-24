A survivor of the Assad regime's suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib district, Syria on April 05, 2017. (Anadolu)

Australia has ramped up its sanctions regime against individuals connected to Syria's chemical weapons program.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has slapped sanctions on an extra 40 people and 14 groups linked to Syria's chemical weapons program.

Australia's sanctions on a total of 142 people and 42 groups cover target companies and key officials connected to Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Centre, the organisation responsible for developing and producing chemical and biological weapons.

In April, a chemical weapon attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the country's north prompted a US missile strike against a Syrian air base.