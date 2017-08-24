Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut is into the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open following a straight-sets win over Marcos Baghdatis.

Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut eased into the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open, beating Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-4.

The Spaniard's win sets up a last-eight meeting with Taylor Fritz.

Fritz, who received a wild card for the final tournament before the US Open, continued his run with 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) win over Paolo Lorenzi.

Fellow American and third seed John Isner was sent packing, though, in a surprise straight sets defeat to Borna Coric. The Croatian, who beat Andy Murray in Madrid earlier this summer, won 7-5 6-2.

Steve Johnson will meet Kyle Edmund in the last eight after he beat Carlos Berlocq 7-6 (7-1) 6-4, with Edmund seeing off Marton Fucsovics 6-2 6-1.

Berlocq had previously beaten Australian qualifier Alex Bolt in straight sets.

The 24-year-old Bolt, ranked No.301 in the world, was the only Australian in the main draw of the ATP tournament after coming through two rounds of qualifying.