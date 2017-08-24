Against Hawthorn on Friday night, the Western Bulldogs are preparing to bid farewell to veterans and club legends Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge will break with his regular AFL practice and use the looming retirements of Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd as a motivator for their round 23 clash with Hawthorn.

The Bulldogs aren't out of the finals equation - which would extend the careers of their two club champions - but need four results to go their way, and Beveridge knows the likelihood of that is slim.

"It's going to be a pretty emotional night. Let's live in the real world, there's a very slim chance we can make the finals now ... this week there's room for that emotion around Bob and Matty Boyd."