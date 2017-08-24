Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge will break with his regular AFL practice and use the looming retirements of Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd as a motivator for their round 23 clash with Hawthorn.
The Bulldogs aren't out of the finals equation - which would extend the careers of their two club champions - but need four results to go their way, and Beveridge knows the likelihood of that is slim.
"It's going to be a pretty emotional night. Let's live in the real world, there's a very slim chance we can make the finals now ... this week there's room for that emotion around Bob and Matty Boyd."