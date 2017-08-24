Collingwood are sticking firm to their plan to decide whether to re-hire or fire Nathan Buckley at the end of the AFL season.

Nathan Buckley understands if you don't believe him but insists he hasn't given any thought as to whether Saturday's match with Melbourne will be his last as Collingwood's AFL coach.

The club legend is the only out-of-contract coach in the league and won't know his future until after Saturday's game - but he says he's been able to put that aside to prepare the Magpies for round 23.

"You probably won't believe me when I say I've spent the majority of the week on Melbourne and trying to set up a plan and a mentality that's going to give us the best chance of performing and winning," he said on Thursday.