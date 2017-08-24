Canterbury are ready for a fired-up Jarryd Hayne when they face Gold Coast in the NRL this week. (AAP)

The Bulldogs are on red alert for a fired-up Jarryd Hayne as they prepare to face the Titans in round 25 of the NRL.

Beware a scorned Jarryd Hayne.

That's the message echoing around Belmore this week as Canterbury get set to take on a besieged Gold Coast just five days after the NRL club sacked Neil Henry.

The Titans coach was punted after his public falling out with Jarryd Hayne, who on Wednesday accused him of leaking stories to the media.

The Titans' 7-15 record this year contributed to Henry's axing and the Bulldogs are expecting their opposition to circle the wagons ahead of Saturday's clash at Cbus Super Stadium.

"There's a fair bit of drama around their club so they'll be looking for a big game this week," Bulldogs back-rower Josh Jackson said.

"Jarryd Hayne is a guy who responds when he's under the pump. He's a world-class player. It could be anything.

"We're going to turn up with the same mindset we had last week."

Controversy has dogged Hayne since his return to rugby league. Earlier in the season he was the subject of several damaging stories about his work ethic and commitment to training.

He was reportedly fined by the Titans senior playing group during the off-season.

Hayne accused Henry of feeding those stories to journalists and his comments that they hadn't talked in the week leading up to their heavy loss to St George Illawarra ultimately led to the coach's demise.

Hayne has been criticised for not delivering on his $1.2 million pay packet but Jackson, who was NSW teammates with Hayne during this year's State of Origin series, said he remained a game-changer.

"He's extremely dangerous. He's a world-class player," Jackson said.

"Not only that, they've got a really good halves combination there.

"They play a really unstructured style of footy and that can really hurt you."