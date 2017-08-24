Chris Scott has shut down speculation regarding the future of Daniel Menzel and Steven Motlop. (AAP)

Geelong coach Chris Scott says Daniel Menzel and Steven Motlop are focused on the 2017 AFL season instead of uncertainty about their future.

Menzel and Motlop both come off contract at the end of this season.

There is widespread speculation the livewires will be offloaded amid the Cats' expected pursuit of Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Hopper and Devon Smith plus favourite son Gary Ablett.

Geelong coach Chris Scott reiterated on Thursday that his club would like to keep both Menzel and Motlop, and that contract negotiations weren't part of his remit.

The 2011 premiership coach was also wary about the issue serving as any form of distraction ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with GWS and the ensuing finals series.

"I'm spending the majority of my time trying to beat one of the best teams in the comp," Scott told reporters in Geelong.

"For Dan and Steve in particular, I'm sure their focus is on 2017 not 2018 and 2019.

"I've spoken to both of those guys and I'm extremely confident they're focused on the priorities right at the moment.

"We understand this time of year there is huge speculation about player movement ... ask me right now if I'd like Josh Kelly or Dustin Martin. I'd say yes but it doesn't mean anything."

Scott also hit out at reports he is unhappy with Menzel's defensive pressure.

"Please don't try to get inside my head and tell me what I'm thinking," he said.

"We haven't said that publicly or privately so that's just a guess from someone."

Menzel's manager Adam Ramanauskas suggested the 25-year-old is keen to stay with Geelong but talks were delayed, "probably" because of Ablett.

Scott countered the club and Menzel mutually agreed to wait after he turned down a two-year deal.

The Cats host the Giants in a high-stakes clash, with the winner joining Adelaide in the league's top two.

Scott was coy on how his forward line will be rejigged to accommodate power forward Tom Hawkins, who returns from a two-game ban.

Harry Taylor played as a forward during the past fortnight, including a best-on-ground display against Richmond, but could be swung back given the Giants' star-studded forward line.

Meanwhile, Scott noted injured skipper Joel Selwood is "on track to play finals at some stage".