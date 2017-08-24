Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says he's been copping "hate mail" from frustrated supporters since the team's limp Bledisloe Cup defeat in Sydney.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has revealed he has been targeted with hate mail from supporters who have somehow obtained his phone number in the wake of last weekend's Bledisloe Cup embarrassment.

Australian rugby is suffering under a pall of unprecedented negativity due to a combination of factors, from the nation's continued struggles against New Zealand to the drawn-out saga around the culling of the Western Force.

Last week's defeat to the All Blacks, in which the Wallabies trailed 54-6 at one stage, was the final straw for many punters who have spent the week venting their spleen online.

Cheika admitted fans had every right to be disappointed, but he said anger was the wrong emotion to channel towards the team.

"I have heard a lot of anger and stuff around from people who might be bitter about it or whatever," Cheika said on Thursday.

"I am not sure why you would be angry, because it's your national team. You'd be disappointed, 100 per cent.

"I have certainly had some of my own hate mail to deal with.

"I am not sure how they get my email address ... or (my) phone number.

"But you have to roll with that stuff mate, you have to deal with it.

"And there's only one way that can change.

"The other stuff that is in the Union, that's away from us. As Wallabies, we have to change that on the field and that's the only place to do it."

Cheika said he "loved" the fact that few outside Camp Wallaby give them much of a chance in Saturday's second Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"I know it's a tough situation and I am sure we have had a lot of stones thrown at us, and justifiably so in some areas," he said.

"But I love it in that space. That's where I have lived most of my life.

"I want the players to enjoy it, and then get out of it and then stay hungry when you do.

"I think it's a really great opportunity for us - and I am not just saying that because that's the spin everyone likes to put on when you're in that (situation).

"This really is a huge opportunity for players to show who they really are."