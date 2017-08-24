Researchers hope a fast-tracked clinical trial of childhood brain cancer will lead to improved treatment and survival rates.

A "groundbreaking" clinical trial experts believe will transform the way childhood brain cancer is treated has been fast-tracked in Australia.

Researchers at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne are now recruiting patients for the AIM BRAIN trial, Minister for Health Greg Hunt announced on Thursday.

The trial involves molecular profiling, a method of testing that looks at each person's brain tumour and studies the genetic characteristics as well as any unique biomarkers.

Brain cancer is a complex disease and has a very poor survival rate.

It is estimated that 94 children will be diagnosed with brain cancer in Australia this year.

It's hoped an improved understanding of how the disease is behaving at a molecular level for each individual sufferer will improve treatment and ultimately survival, says Cancer Australia CEO, Dr Helen Zorbas.

"Molecular profiling gives us a more sophisticated and accurate understanding of cancer including the characteristics of brain subtypes, mechanisms which may drive tumour growth and reasons for variations in drug responsiveness," Dr Zorbas said.

"This will refine the diagnosis of the tumour and ensure treatment is tailored for the best possible outcomes for each child with brain cancer."