Australia's former world No.1 Jason Day is out to turn around a disappointing year in the FedEx Cup. (AAP)

Jason Day says he will draw on his stellar record at the FedEx Cup play-offs opening event as he looks for a silver lining to a slow season.

Jason Day is hoping to continue his reputation as a superb FedEx Cup opener as he looks to salvage a disappointing US PGA Tour season.

The Australian world No.9 credits the intensity of the first post-season event for his stellar record during the past three years, which includes a win (2015) among a runner-up finish and another top-five.

Day arrives at the Northern Trust (formerly The Barclays) in New York having lost his world No.1 ranking to Dustin Johnson in February and without a Tour victory since May 2016.

But the 29-year-old has shown glimpses of his brilliant best during the past two events, including the US PGA Championship where he contended for the first two rounds.

Although he faded away on the weekend, Day earned a first top-10 at the majors this year.

With the foundations of the $US35 million play-offs (A$44m) laid at the Northern Trust, the Ohio-based Queenslander knows it's crunch time.

"You have to kick off with a bang here because it gives you a bit of breathing room to freewheel it over the next two events and get yourself into a prime position to attack Tour Champs and hopefully win (the FedEx Cup)," Day told AAP.

During the first three play-off events, four times the amount of FedEx Cup points are awarded compared to regular Tour stops.

A progressive cut after each tournament also determines the final 30 who qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the leading points scorer wins the $US10 million bonus.

Day has targeted the areas of his game he needs to turn around to set up a quest back to the world No.1 ranking next year.

"Going from where I am now to that No.1 spot is a big step, but you've got to start somewhere and the play-offs are a good time to do it," said Day, who is ranked 49th on the FedEx standings.

"I need to hole a lot more putts from 10 to 20 feet and I need to hit more fairways. If I can do that, I can definitely come back pretty quick."

Unlike Day, Marc Leishman has a dismal record at the Northern Trust - missing the cut at five of his eight visits, including the past three.

But as the form Australian in 2017 with a win amongst five top-10s and 13 top-25s on Tour, Leishman believes he can turn it around at the Glen Oaks Club, which is hosting for the first time.

"Hopefully the change of name will bring a change of luck for me; I haven't played well but I'm looking forward to a new course and I'm looking at it as a new event," Leishman said.

The 33-year-old Victorian is also the leading Australian in the FedEx standings at 14th and is a likely chance to make the Tour Championship.