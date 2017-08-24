Following a tip off from Spanish police a Dutch rock concert has been cancelled, while a bus with Spanish plates carrying gas bottles was found nearby.

Police in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam have detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates and carrying a number of gas tanks inside after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled following a threat.

On Wednesday Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said at a hastily arranged press conference that the van's Spanish driver was being questioned by police.

Military explosives experts were deployed to Rotterdam to examine the van, police said.

Police earlier said the concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las was called off after Dutch police received a terror warning. Aboutaleb said the warning came from Spanish police.

He declined to give further details on the nature of the warning or where in Spain it came from, adding that it was too soon to link the van to unspecified threat directed at the concert.

Police in Spain have been investigating the deadly vehicle attacks last week that killed 15 people, including a seven-year-old Australian boy, in and near Barcelona.

They later found bomb-making equipment that included more than 100 tanks of butane gas, nails, and 500 litres of acetone.

Rotterdam police said they took the information about a threat "seriously enough that after discussion with organisers it was decided to cancel the event".

Concert organizer Rotown said earlier on Twitter that the concert venue, a former grain silo called Maassilo, was being evacuated because of the unspecified threat.

The show hadn't yet started when the decision to cancel it was made.

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles.

In an email to The Associated Press, the band's label, Mexican Summer, said: "Due to a potential terror threat at The Maassilo in Rotterdam, the Allah-Las show was cancelled tonight."

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last year, band members said they chose the word Allah, Arabic for God, because they were seeking a "holy sounding" name and did not realise it might cause offence.

"We get emails from Muslims, here in the US and around the world, saying they're offended, but that absolutely wasn't our intention," lead singer Miles Michaud told the newspaper. "We email back and explain why we chose the name, and mainly they understand."