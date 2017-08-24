The Eels' Kirisome Auva'a (right) celebrates after scoring the fastest try in NRL history. (AAP)

Parramatta winger Kirisome Auva'a has scored the fastest try in NRL history after taking 12 seconds to cross the line in Thursday night's clash with Brisbane.

In a blink and you'll miss it moment, Parramatta winger Kirisome Auva'a has notched the fastest try in NRL history after taking 12 seconds to score in Thursday night's Suncorp Stadium clash with Brisbane.

Auva'a couldn't believe his luck when Broncos prop Adam Blair looked to offload in the first tackle of the match, only to spill the ball metres from the Eels' try line.

The Parramatta flyer did the rest as fifth-placed Parramatta got off to a record breaking start to their round 25 clash.

It eclipsed the previous fastest NRL try of 34 seconds set by four players - Parramatta's Clint Gutherson (2017), Canberra's Reece Robinson (2014), Melbourne's Sisa Waqa (2012) and Manly's Albert Torrens (2004).

The lightning start by Auva'a was impressive but he has nothing on the fastest try in league history.

That mark is held by Wigan St Patrick's amateur club's Dean Hatton who took 7.3 seconds to score in 2016.