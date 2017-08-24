FIFA jumps in as Australia debates football's structure at home

SBS World News Radio: The world governing body of football, FIFA, has written to Football Federation Australia as negotiations over control of the game in Australia remain deadlocked.FIFA has reiterated the importance of allowing more factions to have a voice in how the game is run.

One such faction represents the clubs who play in the state-based National Premier Leagues, many of those clubs former National Soccer League teams.

They are stepping up their push for a second-tier national competition.

It is Tuesday night training at Sydney United's home ground, Edensor Park, in the city's western suburbs.

Founded by Croatian migrants in 1958, United is a club with a rich history.

It used to play in the now defunct National Soccer League, (NSL) but, when the A-League replaced the NSL in 2004, United was among a range of clubs left out.

The club now competes in a competition created by Football Federation Australia in 2013 called the National Premier Leagues. (NPL)

The NPL involves over a hundred teams from across the country organised into separate, state-based competitions.

Sydney United director of football Sam Krslovic says that structure is limiting the growth of his club.

"It's very difficult competing at the NPL level. While we do have three or four clubs which are on the same level as us, run like us and with the same ambitions as us, the other ones aren't in the same mould, don't have the same ambitions."

The chief ambition Krslovic speaks of is a return to the top level of Australian football, the A-League.

But before that can happen, clubs like Sydney United say creating a national second division to operate between the A-League and the NPL is crucial.

Krslovic says the teams with the best infrastructure and funding should play in the second tier.

"I think it has to be based on the criteria, you know -- facilities, performance of the existing clubs in their respective leagues. You know, we've had the NPL national playoffs, which gives you another metric."

To achieve that, NPL teams have banded together under the newly created Association of Australian Football Clubs.

Chairman Rabieh Krayem says the association is currently devising a plan for a national second tier and, importantly, how it would be funded.

"The modelling that we're working on at the moment will allow a second-tier competition to be self-funding. In fact, it'll actually put back more into the game, both into the NPL and back into grassroots."

Sam Krslovic says it is necessary if Australian football is going to continue growing.

"A second division is really needed for the development of the game, for developing these young players, giving them game exposure, developing new coaches."

Collectively, NPL clubs like Sydney United have more than 30,000 registered players nationwide.

Krslovic says they have learned the lessons of the old NSL, which was beset by club infighting and, often, ethnic-based clashes between fans, and that should not get in the way.

"There's fan violence in England, there's fan violence everywhere. I don't think that's actually related to any ethnic group, per se. I think it's just an indictment of where society can be at certain times."

Rabieh Krayem says he agrees.

"It doesn't happen today, and it's not going to happen in the future. The clubs are very much committed to that, because we've got a product and a brand to protect."

The players union supports a second division, while the A-League clubs say stabilising the top tier should be a priority.

But NPL clubs say, with governance of the Australian game at a crossroads, now is the time to strike.

"People want more football. You know, the number of people watching football, the number of people playing football, both men and women, has increased unbelievably and at a rapid rate. So, I think now's the time, because we've got more engagement in the general community."