Daria Gavrilova will play Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in the quarter-finals of the Connecticut Open after Flipkens beat Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-1 7-6 (7-1) in their second-round match.

Australia's world No.26 Gavrilova beat Hungary's Timea Babos 7-5 7-6 (8-6) on Tuesday to advance to the last eight.

Second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia rallied to beat Alize Cornet of France 2-6 6-2 6-4 to also reach the quarter-finals in New Haven.

Cibulkova will face sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Thursday in the US Open tuneup event. Pavlyuchenkova beat Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

China's Zhang Shuai beat Poland's Magda Linette 6-3 6-7 (7-4) 6-3. Zhang will face Belgium's Elise Mertens, another winner on Tuesday.

In the other quarter-final, top-seeded defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland will play eighth-seeded Shuai Peng of China.