Semi Radradra has upstaged record breaking winger Kirisome Auva'a in the Eels' win over Brisbane. (AAP)

It was a hard act to follow.

But four try hero Semi Radradra has upstaged record breaking winger Kirisome Auva'a to spark Parramatta's 52-34 NRL rout of Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

The Broncos were left shellshocked when Auva'a notched the fastest try in NRL history, taking just 12 seconds to score after an Adam Blair turnover.

Yet Radradra ensured he would dominate the highlights reel with his second four-try effort of the season following his round two bag against St George Illawarra.

Radradra notched a first half hat-trick over 14 minutes, opening with a remarkable 80m run that appeared to beat the majority of the flat Broncos side before turning fullback Darius Boyd inside out to score.

The hulking winger saved his best until last, pinning the ears back to race 98m and notch try No.4 to bring the 29,058-strong crowd to their feet.

Centre Michael Jennings bagged a double to ensure the Eels cracked the 50 mark in their eighth win in nine games.

It snapped a three-game winning streak by second placed Brisbane.

Parramatta stunned the high flying hosts to lead 24-0 after Radradra's third try in the 20th minute, taking a 30-10 lead to halftime.

Brisbane secondrower Alex Glenn gave the hosts some chance of a fightback when he burrowed over in the 61st minute to cut the deficit to 36-22.

But the gutsy Eels weren't to be denied despite at one stage being reduced to a one man bench after losing Frank Pritchard (suspected shoulder), Ken Edwards (head gash) and Peni Terepo (concussion).

Parramatta backed up their 28-14 round 21 victory over Brisbane.