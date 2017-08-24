Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy will remain at the AFL club until 2020 after signing a new deal.

Brodie Grundy hasn't let instability at AFL home Collingwood prevent him from shoring up his future, signing on with the Magpies until 2020.

The ruckman has penned a new three-year deal off the back of one of the best years of his career.

"I love the football club. I love playing here," he told the club's website.

"When I first got drafted at the end of 2012, the club had quite a different identity ... I think now I've made that progression and it's the end of my fifth year, I'm starting to feel really comfortable and have a sense of belonging."

Grundy was drafted in 2012 and has played 82 games after debuting in 2013.

The 23-year-old was touted as an All-Australian contender earlier in the season.

He missed the last fortnight after a crude tackle that drove North Melbourne forward Ben Brown's head into the ground.

But he will return on Saturday to finish off Collingwood's season against Melbourne on the MCG.

It's unclear whether Nathan Buckley will be his coach for the next three seasons, as the club's hierarchy finishes a review into their football structure.

Without making reference to the off-field upheaval at the club, Grundy said he didn't want future seasons to end in August.

"I'd hate to think that in another five years I'd be stuck in a position wondering where we went wrong," he said.

"Jake Stringer's premiership is something that really drives me.

"Those (Western Bulldogs flag-winners) are my age. I look at them and I feel pretty jealous.

"I'm really keen to get that feeling for our group."