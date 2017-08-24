Hawthorn AFL coach Alastair Clarkson says the pre-finals bye week is taking away any advantage in finishing in the league's top four.

Four-time AFL premiership coach Alastair Clarkson says the bye week before finals is challenging the integrity of the game as it removes any advantage for finishing in the top four.

Missing the finals for the first time since 2009, Clarkson wants the AFL to dump the bye week, which means the top four teams only play once in three weeks if they win in week one of the finals.

"The integrity of the game is the most important part and there's no integrity in finishing top four if it's a disadvantage for you," he said.