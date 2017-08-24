Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says win or lose in their final-round AFL game, Luke Hodge will still leave the game as a champion.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is adamant retiring AFL great Luke Hodge's career won't be defined by whether the Hawks win or lose his final game.

With the Hawks to miss the AFL finals, the former skipper will call it quits after their Friday night match against the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium, after 16 seasons and four premierships.

Injured Hawthorn defender Josh Gibson is also retiring while for the Bulldogs, it could be the last outing for two of their champions in Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd, as their side will be out of the finals race with a loss.

"All four have just been fantastic contributors for their footy clubs and more importantly for the game itself," Clarkson said on Thursday.

"The game's better for the contributions those four guys have made.

"They're all very decorated in their service to their clubs and the game, and all fans get a chance to acknowledge that tomorrow night."

With one team set to farewell their players with a loss, Clarkson said it wouldn't affect their legacy.

"It's not about sending them out on a win, we just want to do as best we can and if that happens to mean we salute at the end of the game that's fantastic. But that's not going to define Hodgey's career," he said.

The Hawks aren't planning to do anything special for the final game with Clarkson saying the time for reflection would come at the end of season presentation.