Outright honesty and the return of some old hands helped shape Sydney's epic resurgence from AFL cellar dwellers to premiership contenders.

The Swans will make history in September, becoming the first side in VFL/AFL history to rally from a 0-6 start and reach finals.

Callum Mills, who inadvertently became the face of Sydney's line-in-the-sand moment, says several factors have helped his side bank 13 wins from the past 15 games.