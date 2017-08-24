All you need to know about the US PGA Tour's $35-million FedEx Cup playoffs series.

GUIDE TO THE US PGA TOUR'S FEDEX CUP

QUALIFIERS

The top 125 players on the FedEx Cup points race after the US PGA Tour's regular season-ending Wyndham Championship qualify for the Northern Trust in New York; the first of the four events in the playoffs.

FORMAT

A progressive cut through the first three events determine the final 30 players who qualify for the Tour Championship.

After the Northern Trust, 100 and ties progress to the Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston before the top 70 advance to the penultimate BMW Championship in Chicago. The top 30 after the BMW are reseeded for the finale in Atlanta, where the FedEx Cup Champion is crowned.

POINTS

Once the playoffs start, the point totals increase with a victory yielding 2000 points. Points earned through the regular season are carried over into the first three playoff events.

Points are then reset for the finale to ensure any player in the top 30 has a chance to win. The top-five seeds in Atlanta are guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup bonus with victory at the Tour Championship.

MONEY

The four playoffs events offer a total of $US32 million ($A40 million) in prize money, while the FedEx Cup also awards a $35 million bonus.

The FedEx Cup winner takes home $10 million and the remainder is divided throughout the list, including $3 million for second place, $2 million for third, $1.5 million for fourth and $1 million for fifth.

FEDEX CUP WINNERS

Tiger Woods won the inaugural FedExCup in 2007, Vijay Singh won in 2008 and Woods triumphed again in 2009. Following winners include Jim Furyk (2010), Bill Haas (2011), Brandt Snedeker (2012), Henrik Stenson (2013), Billy Horschel (2014), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Rory McIlroy (2016).

No Australian has ever won the FedEx Cup.

AUSTRALIANS AT THE 2017 PLAYOFFS (rank)

Marc Leishman (14)

Cameron Smith (40)

Jason Day (49)

Rod Pampling (70)

Geoff Ogilvy (116)