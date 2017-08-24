India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and sent hosts Sri Lanka in to bat in the second one-day international at Pallekele.
The tourists lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by nine wickets.
They have retained the winning side for the second game.
Sri Lanka made three changes, dropping all-rounder Thisara Perera, legspinner Hasaranga de Silva and left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan.
Batsman Milinda Siriwardana, seamer Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Akila Dananjaya were recalled.