India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and sent hosts Sri Lanka in to bat in the second one-day international at Pallekele.

The tourists lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by nine wickets.

They have retained the winning side for the second game.

Sri Lanka made three changes, dropping all-rounder Thisara Perera, legspinner Hasaranga de Silva and left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Batsman Milinda Siriwardana, seamer Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Akila Dananjaya were recalled.