Stuart Law, the Australian coach of the West Indies, has implored his charges to keep their heads amid a barrage of criticism after their first Test thrashing.

Windies great Curtly Ambrose labelled the current crop "pathetic" and "embarrassing" following their abject defeat to England by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston.

Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan were also quick to lament the state of Windies cricket, with the difference in class stark as England wrapped up victory inside three days.

Law was saddened by the criticism of ex-bowling coach Ambrose but the Australian acknowledged the only way to silence the doubters is to improve on their display in the second Test at Headingley, which gets under way on Friday.

"That is disappointing, Curtly not long ago was the coach of this team so it is disappointing that criticism comes," he said.

"We have to understand why it is there. We are not performing as well as we want.

"It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn't happen. What can we do? We have to get our noses down, our backsides up and play better.

"I believe in these young men. They have got high skills. It is just the experience of learning how to play in a very tough environment.

Law was heartened by the counter-attacking resolve of diminutive batsman Jermaine Blackwood, whose flashy 79 not out in the first innings was a rare highlight on a day where the Windies lost 19 wickets to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

"He played his role beautifully," Law said. "He showed a beautiful solid defence and hit the bad ball away, we can't ask much more.

"It would be nice if his attitude went through the group and people who talk to Blacky know he has got something about him."