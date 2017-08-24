Heavy discounting of airfares has contributed to a profit fall for Flight Centre. (AAP)

Travel agent Flight Centre says significant falls in airfares is a key reason for a six per cent drop in its annual profit.

Flight Centre's full year profit has fallen six per cent to $230.8 million due to significantly lower airfares in its key markets.

The travel agent said significant airfare deflation in key markets weighed on its results for the year to June 30, but the low-fare environment began to normalise in Australia during the second half of the financial year.

Flight Centre expects reasonable growth in first quarter of the current financial year, with modest price increases and decreases, rather than the steep discounting seen previously.