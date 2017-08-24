The ACCC has cleared billionaires Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon to make a takeover bid for the Ten Network.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has ruled a proposed joint bid by the billionaires, who are Ten shareholders, would was unlikely to cause "substantial lessening" of competition in any relevant market.

Mr Murdoch and Mr Gordon sought a review of the bid in July after Ten was placed in administration and the ACCC reviewed factors including how a takeover would expand "Murdoch interests" in Australian media and how competition for supply of news services would be affected.