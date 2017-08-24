Nine Entertainment has slipped to a $203.4 million full-year loss because of more than $300 million of asset writedowns, including its free-to-air TV network.

Nine Entertainment has slipped to a $203.4 million full-year loss due to previously announced writedowns of assets including its free-to-air TV network.

The broadcaster recorded a total $327.1 million in impairments - up from $311.9 million in the first half - but left the non-cash impairment of its TV network unchanged at $260 million.

Total revenue slipped three per cent to $1.24 billion but a group-wide five per cent reduction in costs helped Nine lift its underlying profit 2.7 per cent to $123.6 million.