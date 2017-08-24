The New South Wales Rugby League is expected to discuss Laurie Daley's future a meeting on Friday.

Laurie Daley's future as State of Origin coach is likely to be top of the agenda when the New South Wales Rugby League board gather on Friday.

Daley five-year reign as Blues mentor has been under a dark cloud since yet another series failure earlier this year was followed by a spectacular post-mortem last month.

Central to the dramas was Blues pair Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan being condemned for breaking camp and drinking in the lead-up to the pasting NSW copped in the Brisbane decider.

Daley also came under heavy fire for backflipping on initial plans to move star forward Andrew Fifita to the bench and starting David Klemmer in game three.

The defeat immediately raised speculation Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns or Dean Pay would take over, with the NSWRL a month ago announcing a "ongoing" review of its series performance.

However with the heavy fallout dissipating, the NSW legend is widely tipped to be afforded a sixth crack at Queensland next year with a new-look coaching staff to be installed.

An extension would come three weeks before the NSWRL hold their annual Brad Fittler Awards night, with Josh Jackson, Tyson Frizell and Klemmer amongst the contenders to collect the prestigious medal as the Blues' best player.

Jackson took out the award last year.

The Blues' board meeting also comes days after Maroons counterpart Kevin Walters was linked with the vacant NRL coaching job on the Gold Coast, which would open the door for a new Queensland mentor.

However Walters has since distanced himself from the Titans role.

"I haven't had any talks whatsoever with the Titans about the possibility of me going there and coaching - that's just non-existent," Walters said on Fox Sports' Queenslanders Only.

"If and when I do make that step into the NRL, it's got to be a job that suits me and fits the type of coach that I am. Is that the Titans? I don't know."