A day after a searing speech tearing into the media and members of his own political party, President Donald Trump is calling for unity and love as he spoke to veterans.

"We are here to hold you up as an example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face," Trump told an American Legion conference on Wednesday, speaking in measured tones and adhering to his prepared remarks.

He said all Americans must learn the same work ethic, patriotism and devotion as veterans.

The messaging zig-zag appears to reflect the president's real-time internal debate between calls for moderation and his inclination to let loose.

Trump had opened his Tuesday rally in Phoenix much the same way - but quickly erupted in anger, blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organised by white supremacists.

The president on Wednesday was still thinking about the rally, as evidenced by his Twitter account.

"Last night in Phoenix I read the things from my statements on Charlottesville that the Fake News Media didn't cover fairly," he wrote. "People got it!"

By the time he arrived at the American Legion conference, Trump seemed more congenial. He even thanked Senator Dean Heller, a Nevada Republican with whom he has openly and repeatedly feuded. He discussed his early efforts to restructure and improve the Veterans Administration.

Later in the speech, Trump said Americans aren't defined by the colour of their skin, the size of their salary or their political party.

"Our hearts beat for America. Our souls fill with pride every time we hear the national anthem," Trump said. "This is the spirit we need to overcome our challenges."

When Medal of Honor recipient Donald Ballard joined the president on stage and offered praise for Trump, saying the president would "drain the swamp" of Washington, Trump smiled and tipped his hand that he was indeed being restrained.

"That was very risky," Trump told the veteran. "I didn't know what was going to happen."

Trump's Tuesday diatribe against the press wasn't in his prepared remarks, according to two people familiar with the plan but not authorised to speak publicly about the president's decision.

The president had told aides that he planned to speak on "unity," but launched into a lengthy, meandering and angry denunciation of the press, complete with a furious re-litigation of his remarks about Charlottesville once he reached the podium.

He followed up Wednesday morning on Twitter, writing "Phoenix crowd last night was amazing - a packed house. I love the Great State of Arizona. Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!"