Singer Paulini Curuenavuli says she will return to Sydney to face allegations she bribed a NSW bureaucrat over a driver's licence.

Singer Paulini Curuenavuli won't comment on allegations she bribed a NSW bureaucrat to get an unrestricted driver's licence, but says she will front court next month.

The 34-year-old is playing the lead role in musical The Bodyguard in Melbourne, but said she will travel to Sydney for her next legal appearance in September.

Curuenavuli didn't appear when the matter was before Mt Druitt Local Court on August 16, with her lawyer saying she was too busy to give him instructions.

NSW Police allege Curuenavuli paid a sum of money to a Roads and Maritime Services employee in exchange for an unrestricted NSW driver's licence.

Curuenavuli wouldn't comment on the charges when asked about them at a rehearsal for The Bodyguard.

"I'm so sorry, I can't talk about the matters at the moment just while it's at court," she told reporters on Thursday.

But the celebrity said she's getting support from her fellow stage stars.

"We all lean on each other and I guess for me, turning up to work and being able to just be surrounded with people that encourage me and all of that stuff is great for me," Curuenavuli said.

"It's great, I keep doing what I do and I'm enjoying it."

The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

The Bodyguard is about to open in Melbourne, finishing its run around the country.

Curuenavuli, who rose to fame on the original season of Australian Idol in 2003, plays the role of Rachel Marron, the character made famous by Whitney Houston in the 1992 film.

She is next due to appear in court on September 4.