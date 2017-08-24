Canberra captain Jarrod Croker says he is proud of his side despite needing to win their final two NRL matches and hope for favourable results to play finals.

Canberra no longer have control of their NRL finals destiny, but skipper Jarrod Croker insists he is proud of his side's fighting qualities despite a frustrating season.

The Raiders need to beat Newcastle at GIO Stadium on Friday night and upset Melbourne in a tough final-round away trip next week, as well as have other results go their way to squeeze into the top eight.

"That period where we lost a couple in a row, a lot of teams would have thrown it in but to the boys' credit they toughed it out. It's round 25 and we're still hanging in by the skin of our teeth," Croker said on Thursday.