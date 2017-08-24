The man accused of killing Timothy Pullen will be released from prison despite the Queensland government's No Body No Parole laws.

The man convicted of killing Timothy Pullen has been cleared for parole in November, despite the recent passage of No Body No Parole laws in Queensland.

Benjamin Oakley has been approved for release on November 13 after his case was reviewed by the board.

Mr Pullen's parents Leanne and Gary have told The Australian the decision makes a mockery of the Palaszczuk government's new laws, which are meant to ensure killers who haven't revealed the location of their victim's bodies aren't released on parole.

"I have been told by Corrective Services today that there was a review and that he has again been granted parole, and all I could think was that the 'no body, no parole' laws were just a complete waste," Mrs Pullen told The Australian.

The Pullens have previously accused the state government of using them as political pawns, after they appeared with Police Minister Mark Ryan and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath in a press conference to celebrate the new laws, only for it to be revealed Mr Ryan knew Oakley had been approved for parole a week earlier.

Oakley's case was due to be reviewed by the parole board in light of the passage of the new laws, which theoretically would apply to any prisoner not out on parole when they came into effect.

However, it's understood the parole board on Wednesday made the decision to release Oakley on November 13, after his lawyers threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

It's believed the review was not actually allowed under the new laws, and a Supreme Court challenge would have required making public all the documents relating to the case.

A senior public servant in the justice department, Paul Turner, has been stood down and referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission for leaking the email chain which lead to the revelation Oakley was due to be released on parole.

The emails also revealed Mr Ryan knew about the decision, but chose to withhold it from the Pullens, he claims for confidentiality reasons, but they allege a deliberate cover-up.