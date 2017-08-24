A Queensland Aussie Rules footballer has been given a 20-year ban for kicking an opponent in the head.

The Ipswich Eagles player can be seen on video footage kicking Josiah Dantel from the Redcliffe Tigers during the QFA division three reserves semi-final at the Eagles' Limestone Park last Saturday.

Dantel's head snaps back following the kick as the opponent walks away, before his Tigers' teammates rush to his aid.

A groggy Dantel can then be seen being led away from the field by a trainer.

It's reported 19-year-old Dantel has been suffering headaches and migraines following the on-field attack and taken the week off work.

He's also expected to miss the Tigers' preliminary final this weekend after they defeated the Eagles 8.7 (55) to 2.3 (15) in the match.

It's understood the Knights' player didn't attend an AFL Queensland tribunal hearing but pleaded guilty in a statement.

A charge of kicking was upheld and the 20-year ban imposed.

It's unknown if a 20-year ban has been handed down by AFL Queensland before.

No complaint has been lodged with police at this stage.