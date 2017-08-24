Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open tennis grand slam, joining a host of high-profile players who will miss the tournament.

Raonic, who has undergone surgery on his left wrist, joins Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in missing the final grand slam of the year, which starts in New York on Monday.

The world No.11 has been struggling with the problem for a number of weeks and also pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month.

Unlike, Djokovic, Wawrinka and Nishikori, the Canadian hopes to be back in action before the end of the year.

"As you know, I've been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters," Raonic posted on his Instagram page.

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event.

"Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can.

"I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury."

"I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options."