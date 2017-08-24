Police stand during the evacuation the Maassilo concert venue after a concert by Californian ban Allah-Las was canceled (Getty)

The mayor of Rotterdam says police have detained the driver of a van from Spain after receiving a terror warning.

A bus with Spanish licence plates and containing gas bottles was discovered near a concert hall where a rock concert was cancelled due to a threat, Rotterdam's mayor says.

Ahmed Aboutaleb told a news conference on Wednesday it was not clear whether the threat and the bus were connected. The bus driver was taken into police custody for questioning.

"The ring that the police set up around the (concert hall) led to the detention of a bus with gas bottles", Aboutaleb said.

"Whether the bus with gas bottles can be linked to the threat, that cannot now be established."

He warned against "swift conclusions". A bomb squad was examining the bus.

Police said the concert, which was to feature Californian band Allah-Las, was cancelled around 7 pm local time, shortly before doors were to be opened for guests, after a tip from Spanish police.

As concert-goers were sent away from the Maassilo, a former grain silo complex on the Maas river that has been converted into an event hall, the venue was cordoned off.

No arrests or detentions were reported until the bus driver was detained on Wednesday night.

The National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism's office said the threat level in the Netherlands was unchanged at "substantial", where it has been for several years.