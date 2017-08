Santos has reported a lower half-year loss, of $US506 million ($A640 million), after its revenue jumps 24 per cent $US1.5 billion.

Oil and gas producer Santos has narrowed its half-year loss to $US506 million ($A640 million) from $US1.1 billion a year earlier, as a hefty impairment charge offset the gains from higher oil and gas prices and cost reductions.

Revenue for the six months to June 30 jumped 24 per cent to $US1.5 billion.

The company said its board had decided not to pay an interim dividend, given its focus on debt reduction.