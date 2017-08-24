Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson believes Carlton's antagonistic treatment of James Sicily is a line in the sand for the AFL.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson believes the AFL is set to crackdown on bullying play following Carlton's treatment of James Sicily last round.

The young Hawks defender was targeted by the Blues' Jed Lamb and gave away seven free kicks, but Clarkson said it should be a "line in the sand" for the AFL.

"I think it was a great learning game for everyone involved, including the AFL and the way that they manage those type of things off the ball, attention to players,'' Clarkson said on Thursday.

"It's something I'm sure the AFL were concerned about; it's happening more and more in the game and last week Carlton got away with it ... but I'm not sure that's going to be the way that it will be going forward."

The four-time premiership coach admitted the Hawks had also used the tactic of antagonising opposition players but believed it wasn't a good look for the game.

"You go and watch junior footy and you see it occurring in junior football and it's not a great look for the game," Clarkson said.

"I think there is a line in the sand to be drawn on it and that probably crossed it a little bit last week.

"But having said that, we can't be too critical because we have been involved in that sort of stuff ourselves to try and influence or negate or curb the influence of a player from the opposition."

Ahead of their final round clash with the Western Bulldogs, Clarkson likened 22-year-old Sicily to retiring former skipper Luke Hodge, saying the pair both played the game "on the edge".

"The guy who is retiring tomorrow night (Hodge) has also played on the edge for over 300 games and he's acknowledged as one of the greatest players that has ever played," Clarkson said.

"Those guys that do play close to the edge are usually the ones that demonstrate the most passion and get the most out of their ability and we love that about James Sicily, but just like Hodgey, sometimes he will play close to the edge and go over it.

"We've just got to be mindful of that and educate him how he manages that in the games ahead."