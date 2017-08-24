Southern Cross Austereo has lifted full-year profit 40.5 per cent to $109 million, helped by a $10.9 million saving from the broadcast licence fee abolition.

Southern Cross, which operates Triple M and Hit Network radio stations and has a regional television affiliation with the Nine network, reported a 7.4 per cent revenue increase for the 12 months to June 30 and said it saved $10.9 million from one-off items including the licence fee abolition.

The company in May had warned that full-year earnings would be lower than last year's $168 million, but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at $177.4 million - up 5.8 per cent and just inside its initial guidance range issued in December.