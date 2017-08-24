Elon Musk has unveiled a new spacesuit from his company SpaceX. (AAP)

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has revealed a new sleek spacesuit which astronauts will wear on crewed flights next year.

Chief executive Elon Musk made the big reveal via Instagram on Wednesday and says a SpaceX engineer is wearing the suit, not him.

SpaceX is developing a crew version of its Dragon cargo capsule for NASA astronauts. Boeing is also working to get US astronauts flying again from home soil. Boeing is going blue for spacesuits for its Starliner capsules.

US astronauts last rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2011. They've since been riding Russian rockets to get to the International Space Station.

Musk says the new SpaceX suit has been tested on Earth - and works. He says it was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function.