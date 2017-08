A much sought after stonefish has been located in a Gold Coast lake and will now be sent to a north Queensland university for anti-venom development.

On the second day of draining Evandale Lake at Surfers Paradise on Thursday a juvenile stonefish was located and caught by council staff assisted by Sea World.

The fish, which has a potentially lethal venom in spines along its back, will be sent to James Cook University in north Queensland for milking as part of an anti-venom development program.