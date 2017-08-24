Swiss veteran Luethi secures 2018 MotoGP ride

The 2005 world champion in the 125cc class will be partnered at the team by current Moto2 championship leader Franco Morbidelli of Italy.
Luethi was also previously a test rider for KTM before their MotoGP debut this season.
"His consistency over seven seasons in Moto2 has been incredible, with a sixth place in 2013 the only time he's finished outside the top five in the championship," Marc VDS team boss Marc van der Straten said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Spa-Francorchamps; Editing by John O'Brien)